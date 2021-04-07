In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2021 1:14 pm / 3 comments

During the launch of its Vehicle Theft Public Awareness Campaign 2021, the Vehicle Theft Reduction Council of Malaysia (VTREC) has shared a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Malaysia last year.

The Proton Wira once again topped the list as the most stolen model in 2020, with 353 units reported stolen, although this is less than in previous years. Joining the Wira is another Proton model, the Iswara, with 273 units reported stolen, while the Toyota Hilux remained the most nicked non-national model, rounding out the podium with 209 units recorded.

Other familiar names on the list include the Perodua Myvi in fourth with 131 units, followed by the Kancil (114 units), the Saga (110 units) and Waja (104 units). The Honda Civic (85 units) and City (75 units) are now higher up in the list compared to the Q1 2019 results, taking eighth and ninth place respectively. Meanwhile, the Nissan Vanette is not listed here, with the Toyota Vellfire joining the 2020 list in tenth with 60 units stolen.

Due to the movement control orders that loomed over much of 2020, the average number of vehicles reported stolen daily last year was 20 units, which is 37% less than the average of 32 units in 2019. On a related note, 7,400 cases were reported last year compared to 11,675 cases in 2019.