In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 April 2021 10:58 am / 0 comments

Adding to the Vespa Malaysia range of lifestyle scooters is the 2021 Vespa Primavera Pic Nic 150, priced at RM19,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Only 39 units are available for Malaysia, with three colour choices available – Grey Materia, White Innocenza and Green Relax.

The Primavera Pic Nic 150 takes inspiration from the outdoor picnic concept, with beige straps on the front and rear cargo racks, matched to a brown seat and foot step. This is complemented by the 12-wheels painted white and fittings finished in chrome.

Further differentiating the Pic Nic 150 from the standard model Primavera 150 is an edition name plate inside the front cowl and Italian tri-colore on the passenger seat grab strap. Accesories fitted as standard on the Pic Nic 150 include a wicker picnic basket on the rear cargo rack and picnic blanket on the front rack.

Mechanically unchanged from the Primavera 150, the Pic Nic 150 is powered by a 154.8 cc Vespa I-Get engine, mated to a CVT transmission. Power output is claimed to be 12.7 hp at 7.750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Other running remains identical as well, including single disc brakes front and rear with 8-litres of fuel carried in the tank. The Vespa Primavera 150 is constructed from an all metal chassis, suspended by monoshocks front and back, with seat height set at 790 mm.