12 April 2021

BHPetrol has launched the Tabung Pahlawan ATM, or Malaysian Armed Forces Warriors Fund, together with the veterans affairs department (JHEV) for the channelling of financial aid to veterans of the country’s armed forces as an appreciation for their services.

As of September 2019, BHPetrol is 70% controlled by Boustead Petroleum and 30% by the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT). At the time, the LTAT has a 59.45% stake in BHPetrol parent company, Boustead Holdings.

List of participating BHPetrol stations (left). Click to enlarge

The funds collection campaign began in February 2021, with collection boxes located within the retail stores of 204 BHPetrol stations nationwide, and will carry on until December 2021, according to the veterans affairs department. Proceeds will be channeled through the veterans affairs department to retired veterans in need, according to BHPetrol.

The next time you’re refuelling at a BHPetrol station, or purchasing other goods from the BHPetromart retail stores, do spare a thought for the retired armed forces personnel of our country, and make a donation for those who are in need.