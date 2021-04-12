In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Danny Tan / 12 April 2021 10:46 am / 1 comment

Lexus has announced that it will unveil for the first time the new Lexus ES at Auto Shanghai 2021, which opens to the press in China on April 19. This may be surprising news to many, but China is largely Covid-free now and large scale public events seem to be back.

This “new ES” should be a facelift of the current seventh-generation ES, which debut three years ago, also in April and also in China (Beijing). Lexus has released one video and one image as teasers for the sedan. The video above shows the XV70’s rear end as it zooms past the camera, and it doesn’t look like much of the “junior LS” has changed.

The sole teaser image is of the headlamps, and while the lightning bolt of a cluster appears similar at first glance, upon closer examination, the LED daytime running lamps are shorter/sharper, and the three LED projector headlamps have square barrels.

The current ES rides on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-K platform, which also underpins the Camry. The sleek sedan is 66 mm longer and 46 mm wider than the previous-generation ES, and has a 51 mm longer wheelbase and wider tracks.

In Malaysia, we get the ES 250 powered by a 2.5 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with 204 hp/247 Nm. The direct-injection A25A-FKS unit is paired to an eight-speed Direct Shift conventional automatic transmission, which channels driver to the front wheels. 0-100 km/h is done in 9.1 seconds and top speed is 210 km/h. By the way, in Japan, the ES has cameras and interior screens that replaces wing mirrors – check it out here. There’s also an AWD variant now.

Lexus also says that it will display the LF-Z Electrified Concept, unveiled last month, at the Shanghai show.

GALLERY: Lexus ES 250 in Malaysia