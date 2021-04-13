In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Yamaha / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2021 3:20 pm / 1 comment

Yamaha has announced that it has developed an electric motor unit with a maximum output in the 350 kW class (469 hp) at an operating voltage of 800 V, designed for installation in high-performance ‘hyper-EVs’ and other high-output applications, and the manufacturer will start taking orders this month.

Since last year, the Iwata-based manufacturer has been accepting commissions for the development of prototype electric motors in the 35-200 kW (47-268 hp) range for automobiles and other mobility solutions, it said, with the 350 kW-class oil-cooled, permanent magnet synchronous motor the latest to emerge from its electric motor development.

A key trait of the new electric motor is its compact construction, where its mechanical and electrical components have been designed as a single entity that integrates the gear and inverter into a single unit, says Yamaha. This was also developed with the installation of multiple units in a single vehicle in mind.

Beyond the raw performance numbers, Yamaha has also been working on the sensory aspects of the drive experience delivered by its electric motors, namely the sound it emits when in operation. “This is how we express fun and emotion in our products for cars,” said Takashi Hara from the engineering division of the automotive development section within Yamaha Motor Company Limited.

Response from the electric motors have always been a point of focus with Yamaha’s development, and the manufacturer says that its delivery of ’emotional EV motors’ is how it sets itself apart from other EV manufacturers. “Creating excitement as you drive, corner and brake is the most important thing. It’s what we value,” Hara said.

Yamaha’s production technology and know-how gives it the flexibility to adapt to the needs of not just motorcycles, but also for the development of prototype motors tailored to the specific requirements of its clients in a short span of time, it said. The 350 kW-class (469 hp) electric motor, along with other EV motor prototypes will be exhibited at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Yokohama this May 26 to 28.

GALLERY: Yamaha prototype electric motor