14 April 2021

Following the debut of the facelifted MINI 3-Door in January this year (which also saw the updated 5-Door and Convertible), the British marque has now revealed the John Cooper Works version of its well-known hatchback.

As with the rest of the revised range, the new JCW model adopts the same styling updates as its regular variants, albeit with some unique touches. This includes a more prominent front grille with a red crossbar, while the squarish intakes framed within come with an additional slat inside them.

The bumper is unique to the JCW too, as it ditches the slim, vertical inlets for more substantial intakes that are functional, as they help cool the drive and brake systems. New side scuttles with integrated turn signals and model-specific branding are as per the latest facelift, while the rear bumper features a distinctive diffuser.

Those stainless-steel exhaust tips are also larger than those on the Cooper S, measuring in at 85 mm, and form part of the JCW’s sports exhaust system. Standard wheels are 17-inch JCW light-alloys, although larger 18-inch units are offered, including the new JCW Circuit Spoke two-tone design.

Behind them, you’ll find Brembo brakes, with four-piston calipers in red at the front bearing the JCW logo. Exclusive body colours here include Chili Red and Rebel Green, with new additions being Island Blue and Rooftop Grey.

Under the bonnet, you’ll still find a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the BMW Group, which serves up 231 PS (228 hp) and 320 Nm of torque. Available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, it’ll take 6.3 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h with the former, and 6.1 seconds with the latter.

Other driving-related systems include an updated Adaptive Suspension that operates with more than 10% greater damping force than before. This is standard equipment with the JCW package, along with exterior and interior surface in Piano Black high gloss as well as Dinamica/leather upholstery in Carbon Black for the JCW sports seats.

The updated cabin gets the same rounded rectangular air vents, while those in the corner have a new design for the insert. Elsewhere, the main infotainment touchscreen measures 8.8 inches and receives the latest operating system with support for Live Widgets. An optional five-inch digital instrument cluster can also be specified, offering two themes – Lounge and Sport – and can be linked to the MINI Driving Modes system.

Other items include lane departure warning that is included in the Driving Assistant package, along with Active Cruise Control with stop and go function. Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at the rear of the vehicle have also been added to the standard equipment of the JCW.