15 April 2021

Bentley Motors and famed watchmaker Breitling have been partners for nearly 20 years. To celebrate, the two companies have launched the Breitling Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition. Production of this exclusive series is limited to just 25 pieces worldwide, each priced at USD$52,000, or approximately RM214,396.

It features a 42 mm case made from 18k red gold, contrasted beautifully with the green dial that is reminiscent of British Racing Green. The highlight here is of course the special chronograph tourbillon caliber and cage that sits right at the 12 o’ clock position.

There’s also rectangular pushers, a gold-brown alligator strap, applied numeral hour markers, and a transparent sapphire caseback that flaunts the gorgeous movement with its 22-karat gold oscillating weight. Speaking of which, the movement is the Manufacture Caliber B21, a COSC-certified tourbillon movement that offers around 55 hours of power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100 metres.

Bentley chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “This striking watch embodies our joint commitment to pioneering spirit, expert craftsmanship and technological excellence.”

Breitling CEO, Georges Kern added: “We’re proud of this elegant symbol of our brands’ shared values: quality, performance, and design excellence.”

If this Breitling is too rich for your blood, perhaps consider the Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley Centenary Edition with a dial that is made from real open-pore wood.