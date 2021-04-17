In Cars, Hyundai, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2021 12:18 am / 0 comments

It wasn’t that long ago that Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) launched the original Kona here in Malaysia. Well, that was almost six months ago, right about the time Hyundai unveiled the facelifted model for the global market.

Guess what, it’s here now, and the B-segment crossover can be had in two flavours – the base 2.0, priced at RM119,888, and the 2.0 Active, which costs you RM136,888. As their names suggest, they are both powered by a 2.0 litre Nu MPI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder, which is carried over from before.

The naturally-aspirated engine has been rechristened as the Smartstream G2.0 MPI, though outputs remain unchanged at 149 PS at 6,200 rpm and 180 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Hyundai’s in-house developed Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) replaces the older six-speed automatic, sending drive to the front wheels. The Kona is good for a century dash of 9.7 seconds.

The midlife redesign is quite extensive, evidenced by styling changes to the fascia, rear end and cabin. Hyundai’s SmartSense driver assist systems is available too, but only for the top Active variant. Watch our walk-around video to see what’s new with the Kona facelift, and let us know what you think of it, below.

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona 2.0 facelift