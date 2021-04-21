In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 April 2021 10:28 am / 0 comments

A new contender in the adventure scooter arena is the 2021 WMoto Xtreme 150i, with styling taken from adventure-touring motorcycles. Obviously taking clear aim at its rival in this segment, the Honda ADV150 (RM11,9989, the Xtreme 150i is expected to hit Wmoto Malaysia dealer showrooms this May or June, with pricing in the RM8,000 to RM10,000 range.

Like its market rival, the Xtreme 150i enter the 150 scooter class with a 149.6 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI and with idling start-stop, identical to the unit in the SYM Jet X 150. Power output is claimed to be 12.3 hp at 8,000 rpm with 12 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

For a scooter, the Xtreme 150i comes with a generous amount ground clearance, some 180 mm worth and seat height is set at 765 mm. Overall, the Xtreme 150i weighs in at 143 kg and fuel is carried in an 11-litre tank which Wmoto Malaysia claims will give almost 400 km of range.

Rolling on 14-inch wheels, the Xtreme 150i is fitted with 100/80 size front tyre and a 120/70 at the back. Single hydraulic brake discs perform stopping duties and two-channel ABS is standard.

The front suspension uses upside-down forks, non-adjustable, with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Rider conveniences include a manually adjustable windshield, 12 volt power and USB charging sockets in the front cowl, LCD digital display and LED lighting front and rear.