In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2021 12:18 pm / 0 comments

Ferrari has released the first official photos of a new special edition 812 Superfast ahead of launch – the new model and its name will be fully detailed on May 5. You can catch the livestream event on the Prancing Horse’s social media channels on May 5, 8.30 pm.

Now, the new variant is tipped to be Ferrari’s ultimate expression of a front-engined berlinetta, and promises never-before-seen performance levels. The same 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 is expected to continue propulsion duties, but it has been tuned to produce a whopping 841 PS, with a ceiling of 9,500 rpm.

That power bump is a full 41 PS more than the standard 812 Superfast, making it the most powerful internal combustion engine in any Ferrari road-car engine, ever. Achieving this level of output requires redesigning many key engine components, including a brand new valve timing mechanism and exhaust system.

No key performance figures have been revealed yet, but the new car gets independent four-wheel steering for increased agility and precision. It will also debut Ferrari’s latest version 7.0 Side Slip Control.

Carbon-fibre is extensively used inside and out to reduce overall weight, and aerodynamic performance has obviously been refined to maximise downforce. New here are the front air intakes, a carbon-fibre blade that traverses the bonnet, and a massively revamped rear bumper with a full-width rear diffuser.

The rear glass is sheathed in a single piece of aluminium, replete with integrated vortex generators. This design is patented and is fully integrated with the roof, and flows out back to a new spoiler. All these tie in with Ferrari’s core belief that form must always follow function. It’s all road legal, by the way.

Inside, things are pretty much familiar. The main dash and door panels have been carried over, including the 812 Superfast’s signature diapason design motif. Some weight has been shed via the redesign of the door panels, as well as a new H-gate theme on the centre tunnel. Full details of the special new variant will be out soon, so watch this space for more updates!