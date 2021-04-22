In Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2021 4:54 pm / 2 comments

Expansion works for Proton’s production plant in Tanjung Malim have officially begun, following an official groundbreaking ceremony to mark the addition of a new stamping facility. The expansion will house a new “Superlarge” press machine to enhance stamping abilities, and is part of the national automaker’s plan to increase localisation levels for current and future models.

Proton said the new press will allow for the stamping of much larger body panels, among other parts, and it is designed to allow for the manufacturing of more model lines and variants in the future. This will also enable Proton to build the cars to the highest standards. The facility will also be equipped with other complementary state-of-the-art tools.

The total investment for this is RM200 million, and goes on top of the RM1.2 billion that was spent in the previous expansion phase. Proton also said the investment is part of its growth strategy and future planning – the facility is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong said: “While we are happy with our progress so far, Proton must continue to look to the future. This new addition is part of our strategy to ensure that we can grow continuously as well as increase our model footprint when we have to. This means having the ability to build more variants, but more importantly to be able to build them to the highest standards as well as to incorporate new technology.”

“We are very clear about the direction and growth for Proton. While Malaysia will always be our primary market, we must be able to compete beyond our shores. This facility is one small part of the journey. It is especially important for us because it means we can do far more localisation going forward. This will have a spillover effect which will see us engaging with more vendors and further growing the local automotive ecosystem,” Li added.