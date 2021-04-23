In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 April 2021 10:33 am / 0 comments

Celebrating 30 years of exquisite performance motorcycle exhaust systems, Slovenian exhaust maker Akrapovic has released the Akrapovic Evolution Line Titanium 30th Anniversary exhaust. Designed for the Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR, this limited edition exhaust will be made in an exclusive production run of 30 units.

Selecting the Kawasaki ZX-10R for this special edition is deliberate on Akrapovic’s part. Akira Yanagawa won a world superbike championship (WSBK) race on a factory Kawasaki in 1997 while Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea garnered six championships in a row on an Akrapovic equipped ZX-10RR.

Each Evolution Line Titanium is individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, with the exhaust can featuring a engraved Akrapovic logo and edition number. The exhaust is made from lightweight titanium, with titanium outer sleeve, link pipe and headers.

The exhaust end cap is finished in gold, replicating the system used on Rea’s championship winning ZX-10RR after his sixth championship win. 09 mm tubes are used for the exhaust headers, identical to the WSBK race bikes with CNC-machined exhaust bushes, with the whole system topped off with a hand-made carbon-fibre end cap.

In case you’re wondering if the Evolution Line Titanium 30th Anniversary actually performs as opposed to being a piece of engineering jewellery, the exhaust system is 6.6 kg lighter than the stock exhaust. Installing the exhaust gives a power gain of 11.1 hp at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 3,600 compared to the original during comparison testing on the dyno.