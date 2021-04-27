In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 April 2021 3:04 pm / 0 comments

After a design trend over the past few years minimising chrome and flashy bit, American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (H-D) has issued the limited edition 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival. Throwing back to the late 1960’s, the Electra Glide Revival will be produced in a limited edition run of 1,500 units, worldwide with pricing in the US listed as USD 29,199 (RM119,613).

Power comes from a four-valve per cylinder Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin displacing 1,868 cc and fed by sequential port EFI. Power figures were provided by H-D with the Milwaukee-Eight 114,producing 97 hp at 5,020 rpm and a maximum torque of 160 Nm at 3,250 rpm.

First of its “Icons Collection”, the Electra Glide Revival is retro-styled in the vein of American cruiser, complete with white sidewall tyres. A “bat wing” fairing and saddlebags replicate the classic Electra Glide look in white, a throwback to the original 1969 Electra Glide which was offered with fairing and saddlebags in white fibreglass.

Only one colour option is available for the Electra Glide Revival, Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim, bisected with a Birch White stripe with fenders and side panels finished in Hi-Fi Blue. A solo saddle in black and white is fitted, adorned with a chrome rail and an adjustable coil absorber and spring setup enhances rider comfort.

Inside the cockpit, a range of modern accessories is fitted, including Apple Car Play, Android Auto and cruise control, along with riding aids such as ABS, electronic linked braking, traction control, hill hold and clutch slip control. An infotainment system with fairing mounted speakers features a touchscreen, navigation as well as voice and hand commands when used with a compatible headset.

For Malaysia, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard is only available in Vivid Black and priced at RM129,900. The nearest current catalogue equivalent to the Electra Glide Revival, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special with Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, is priced at RM171,900 for the colour option and RM169,900 in basic black.