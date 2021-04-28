In International News / By Anthony Lim / 28 April 2021 6:42 pm / 0 comments

Here’s something that will delight radio-controlled car fans, especially those who grew up with the hobby during the ’80s. Tamiya is bringing back its iconic Wild One R/C buggy into the market, and the neat thing is that you won’t need a R/C controller to operate it. That’s because the Wild One Max, as it’s called, isn’t a 1/10th scale unit like the 1985 version was, but an 8/10th-sized vehicle that can be driven.

The rear-wheel drive electric buggy is set to be built by The Little Car Company, which makes ‘junior’ scaled-down replicas of iconic cars such as the Aston Martin DB5 (two-thirds the size of the original) and the Bugatti Type 35 (three-quarters). Developed under licence from Tamiya, the Wild One Max is scheduled to be released into the market next year.

Like the original Tamiya kit, buyers will be able to self-assemble the Wild One Max and also dress it up with decals, but it’ll likely take more time and effort – not to mention space – for the build, which will measure 3.5 metres long and 1.8 metres wide when it is completed.

The single-seater, which is built around a spaceframe chassis, tips the scales at 250 kg. Powered by a four kW electric motor that’s juiced by a two kWh battery pack, the Wild One Max will have an operating range of around 40 km and a top speed of 48 km/h, but performance can be bumped up with power pack upgrades.

Standard kit includes digital dashboard gauges, a racing steering wheel and an adjustable driving seat as well as a coilover suspension, hydraulic Brembo disc brakes with regenerative braking and 15-inch off-road tyres. Optional items include a tarmac pack, which changes the rubbers to road-going units and sees the inclusion of mudguards, and a road legal pack, which adds on brake lights, turn signals and mirrors.

With prices starting from £6,000 (RM34,170), this Tamiya-sanctioned kit will also cost you more than the old one ever did, but we can imagine more than a few R/C fans will be eyeing this Wild One with great interest.