In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 May 2021 9:58 am / 0 comments

In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya festive season, Puspakom has announced that it is offering free Voluntary Vehicle Inspection (VVI) checks for all private vehicles. The free VVI service will be available from now till May 12, 8am to 5pm, at all Puspakom branches nationwide except for Shah Alam and Pasir Gudang outlets.

To prevent crowding at outlets and for SOPs to be maintained, those who want to take up this free VVI will have to make an appointment online at www.mypuspakom.com.my. The processing fee that you have to pay when making the booking will be returned after the inspection.

“This free VVI is to change the perception of the people and raise awareness and understanding of vehicle safety aspects. Vehicle maintenance must not only be done during festive periods or before starting a long journey, and a car should undergo scheduled inspection to ensure that it operates at the best level,” said Puspakom CEO Shukor Ismail.

He added that the VVI will cover 25 areas include tests on the brakes, suspension, smoke, lights, tyres, tinting and the side slip test. Besides at the branches, Puspakom’s mobile inspection units will be offering the free service at Wisma DRB-Hicom at Shah Alam on May 3, and the Stadium Cheras compound in KL on May 8. The mobile units will be operating from 9am to 4pm on those dates and locations.