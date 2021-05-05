In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 5 May 2021 5:16 pm / 0 comments

Time yet again for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the latest retail pricing of petroleum products in the country for the week of May 6 to 12, and only one fuel sees a price revision from that last week.

That is for RON 97 – the fuel will be priced at RM2.60 per litre, up two sen from the RM2.58 it was at last week. No change for RON 95, which remains at its price cap of RM2.05 per litre, the maximum users will pay for it.

Meanwhile, the price of Euro 5 B10/B20 diesel, which fully replaced Euro 2M diesel at all retail pumps in Malaysia last month, is unchanged at RM2.15 per litre. This means that Euro 5 B7, which is priced 10 sen more than the B10/B20 product, will continue at RM2.25 per litre in the coming week.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 12, when the next update for the set of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 19th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 122nd in total since the format was introduced in 2019.