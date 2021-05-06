In Cars, Citroën, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 May 2021 11:27 am / 0 comments

Citroen has just unveiled the new My Ami Cargo, a light commercial vehicle (LCV) designed specifically for last-mile delivery service providers and other business that operate in urban European areas, where speed limits are often restricted and space a scarcity.

At 2.41 metres long, 1.39 metres wide and 1.52 metres tall, the cute, fully electric car may look small on the outside, but is rather big on the inside. It’s based on the existing two-seater Ami, but in this case, the passenger seat has been replaced with a seven-part polypropylene module that can hold up to 260 litres or 140 kg of goods. In total, the My Ami Cargo offers an impressive load capacity of 400 litres.

The car is powered by a 6 kW electric motor, while a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 75 km of range on a single charge. Citroen said the battery can be fully charged in just three hours when plugged into a domestic socket, and the car is exempted from access restrictions and congestion charges in many major European towns and cities.

Businesses that can benefit from the My Ami Cargo include e-commerce and home food delivery service providers, as well as plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, local authorities and other public sector service providers.

Because it is a light commercial vehicle, business owners can customise their vehicle with company logos and advertising slogans of their choosing. The automaker also offers a wide range of accessories such as door nets, floor mats, added storage compartments, a smartphone clip and a ‘dongle’ to connect smartphones.

Prices start from 6,490 euros (RM32k), and the car will be ready to order in June. In France, fleets of less than 10 vehicles have the possibility of adding their company logo onto the vehicles when ordering them. Larger fleet customers can have bespoke modifications that include painting the body in specific corporate colours, adding logos and graphics, or wrapping the model to represent the company, if feasible.