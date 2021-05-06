In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Danny Tan / 6 May 2021 5:13 pm / 0 comments

Slightly less than a year ago, Rolls-Royce revealed a “new visual language of luxury” with the introduction of a fresh brand identity for the marque. Its design and execution was driven by the brand’s now younger client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them. Goodwood says that the new visual identity was warmly received by clients, dealers and the media.

The brand’s new VI is part of a move to steer Rolls-Royce to be a “House of Luxury” and not just a maker of cars. The company says that it has a deep understanding of its clients, their needs and expectations, and the relationship is “hyper-personalised, one-to-one”. The next development of this client relationship journey is the opening of the brand’s new flagship residence in the heart of London’s Mayfair.

Yes, that most expensive property on Monopoly. The new showroom is located at Berkeley Street in Mayfair, and it provides much-needed additional space compared with the marque’s previous (rather cramped) location on nearby Berkeley Square. The move has provided an opportunity to create a “wholly immersive client experience” with R-R’s new look.

The new experience begins literally at the front door, which is modelled on Rolls-Royce’s famous Pantheon grille. The doorway is topped by an uplit Spirit of Ecstasy. After hours, video projections displayed in the windows, to the right of the door, create the illusion of continuing life and activity inside.

The interior concept is based on a luxury Galleria shopping experience. Each Rolls-Royce model enjoys its own dedicated space. A kinetic lighting arrangement illuminates the area in which clients take delivery of their commission.

The lounge area features a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ and discussions can also take place in the ‘Speakeasy’ bar to the rear of the store. Like its Prohibition-era namesake, this is a relaxed and secluded space where clients can socialise. More private still is the brand director’s office, which includes a configurator for finalising specifications.

The true heart of the store is the Atelier, which houses samples of surface finishes, wood veneers, leathers, embroidery threads and numerous lambswool samples and fabrics. Other options on view include convertible hood fabrics and wheel options.

In another nod to history, albeit more recent, the social space within the Atelier is known as the Library. This is a reference to the code-name given to the design studio where the first Phantom was created in the early 2000s, as Rolls-Royce came into BMW Group ownership.

This newly developed visual concept extends to the Rolls-Royce showroom in Shanghai. This important dealership has likewise been fully re-designed and reflects of the marque’s continuing success in China and marks the worldwide roll-out of the new concept to all global Rolls-Royce dealerships.

“The opening of a new Rolls-Royce dealership is always a great moment for us; and as a brand founded and based in Great Britain, London has a key role to play in our global presence. The timing of the opening of our new flagship store is particularly apt, coinciding with the re-opening of UK retail following the recent lockdown. The concurrent opening of our new re-designed boutique in Shanghai acknowledges the importance of the China market to our business,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Now, with the opening of our new flagship residence in London, and our showroom in Shanghai, we are able to present our unique products in the surroundings of a luxurious boutique, befitting of Rolls-Royce’s position as the manufacturer of the world’s most precious luxury goods,” he added.

No longer the stuffy old British luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce is calling itself a House of Luxury and the manufacturer of the world’s most precious luxury goods. Like the old brand’s new style? If you’re into design and branding, here’s the full story on Goodwood’s new brand identity.

