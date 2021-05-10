In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 May 2021 1:21 pm / 1 comment

Bentley Mulliner has added another special edition model to its Collections portfolio with the introduction of the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition. This bespoke model was created for the Japan market, and it’s based on a monochromatic theme of black, silver and white.

The GT, finished here in Glacier White, is equipped with Styling Specification, which adds on a front splitter, rear diffuser, boot lip spoiler, and side sills, all of which are branded with metal Bentley inlays.

Exterior trims like the front grille and lower side blades are finished in high gloss black, and the carbon-fibre trims get accented with a strip of Moonbeam (rich silver). A set of 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels complete the exterior look, and the wheels are finished in a dark metallic Tungsten paint.

The monochrome theme continues inside. The primary hide here is Beluga, and it’s beautifully contrasted with silver-accented leather on the headrest and seat edge panels. Silver stitching is applied to the seats and steering wheel, and there’s also dual-finish veneers featuring Piano Moonbeam over Grand Black.

These painted veneer are all fashioned by hand, while the piece on the passenger fascia is finished with a Mulliner logo inlay. Other features include mood lighting and illuminated sill plates, diamond quilted seats with Bentley wings embroidered into the headrests (each comprising over 4,500 stitches), and of course the deep pile Mulliner floor mats.

No mechanical changes have been made here, so the more athletic GT V8 variant gets a 4.0 litre twin-turbo mill that develops 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system helps propel the car from zero to 100 km/h in just four seconds flat, before maxing out at 318 km/h.

To compare, the Continental GT with twelve cylinders packs in 635 PS and 900 Nm, does 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and is capable of a 333 km/h top speed. Bentley says that the V8 has a more distinctive, higher-revving engine personality compared to the W12, and the eight-pot unit features cylinder deactivation for further fuel savings.