In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2021 2:36 pm / 0 comments

After the introduction of the Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle, the Milwaukee motorcycle maker is spinning off the name as an all-electric vehicle (EV) motorcycle brand. The first Livewire branded electric motorcycle will be launched July 8, 2021 and will premiere at the International Motorcycle Show 2021 in the US the same month.

Livewire as a brand will have hubs in Silicon Valley, California and Milwaukee, Wisconsin with a virtual headquarters. Focusing purely on electric motorcycles, Livewire will initially concentrate on the urban electric mobility market, leveraging on Harley-Davidson’s engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities.

Initial plans include working with Harley-Davidson’s established dealer network, with dedicated EV showrooms at selected dealers, beginning with California. “With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.