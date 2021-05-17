In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 May 2021 1:07 pm / 4 comments

It has only been a few weeks since the 11th-generation Honda Civic was revealed globally, but the C-segment sedan will soon be launched in Singapore, with local distributor Kah Motor currently accepting registrations of interest from customers in the country.

Official pricing and specifications are not readily available just yet, but the Civic should come with either a 2.0 litre NA four-cylinder and/or a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine, both with a CVT driving the front wheels. These configurations are similar to what is available in North America.

The latest Civic is significantly different from its predecessor in terms of styling, with a revised exterior that features an Accord-like sweeping roofline and kinked window line. Toning down the aggression, the more mature design also sees a body-coloured notch on the front intake, flanked by sleek headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights.

Meanwhile, the rear sports a small ducktail spoiler on the boot lid, with angular taillights that carry the same L-shaped lighting signature as the front clusters. The cleaner side profile also features just two distinct lines, with one seen above the door handles to link the front and rear lighting clusters, while the other is upswept from the front wheel arches towards the rear deflectors.

The new body also results in some dimensional changes, as the Civic is now 33 mm (1.3 inches) longer than before at 4,674 mm (184 inches), while the wheelbase is up 36 mm (1.4 inches) to 2,736 mm (107.7 inches). The width (1,801 mm or 70.9 inches) and height (1,415 mm or 55.7 inches) remain unchanged from the tenth-generation FC Civic.

Like the exterior, the Civic’s interior has gets a total makeover, highlighted by a honeycomb mesh spanning the width of the dashboard, hiding the air vents behind it. A central touchscreen sits above this space, while the climate controls are positioned below, joined by a simpler centre console design. The driver gets a new steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster, the latter standard on higher trim levels.

While Singapore are set to welcome the latest Civic this year, we aren’t left out either. As previously reported, Honda Malaysia president and COO Sarly Adle Sarkum hinted that the model could be previewed here later this year, although further details are scarce for now.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic (US market)