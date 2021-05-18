In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 May 2021 6:14 pm / 0 comments

First introduced in 2018, the Honda Cross Cub gets another model in the lineup, the limited edition 2021 Honda Cross Cub 110. Still retaining the “adventure” styling of the Cross Cub, the Cross Cub 110 goes on sale July 22, with only 2,000 units available for the Japanese domestic market.

Coming in a unique Puco Blue paint scheme, the Cross Cub 110 uses black as a contrast, including the wheel rims, seat, absorber springs, handlebars and rear rack. Meanwhile, the engine and fork legs are painted silver, with a chrome exhaust guard styled like the units on scramblers in the 1970s.

A crash guard painted in the body colour adorns the separate headlight with a close clearance front fender, also in the same colour. Available only as a single-seater, the Cross Cub 110 comes with no other accessories.

Mechanically the same as the standard model Cross Cub, the Cross Cub 110 is powered by a 109 cc, single-cylinder, OHC engine fed by fuel injection. Power is claimed to be 8.0 ps at 7,500 rpm with 8.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm and power gets to the ground via a four-speed rotary gearbox.

With 17-inch wheels, the Cross Cub 110 is fitted with tyres that come with a “block” pattern, reminiscent of those fitted to adventure-touring rigs. Suspension is done with twin shock absorbers at the back and telescopic forks in front with fuel carried in a 4.3-litre tank, while all up weight is 108 kg.