In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 18 May 2021 10:50 am / 3 comments

Aiyo, launch it already la! That would be the Malaysian response to yet another leaked piece of info regarding the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser. According to the latest goss, Toyota’s iconic 4×4 will launch at the end of this month/start of June, and there will even be a GR Sport version of the J300!

According to Instagram user landcruiserupdates, picked up by Motor1, a document sent to third parties show that the embargo for the official reveal ends at the end of this month, pointing at May 31 or June 1 as the official reveal date. That’s two weeks away.

The leaked specs from that IG account was discussed by YouTuber Kirk Kreifels, who pointed out that the new GR-S variant will available with both petrol and diesel engines, besides being the only LC to come with electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) technology with front and rear differential locks.

Not all would want GR badges on a Land Cruiser, so the luxury flagship will be the ZX, which will sport chrome accents, 20-inch wheels, interior wood trim and leather upholstery, among other luxury-related goodies. There will also be a ZX-exclusive rear-seat entertainment system with dual 11.6-inch touchscreens.

Both the sporty GR-S and luxe ZX will share a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system hooked up to a 14-speaker JBL sound system. Both will also feature a 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor system with an underbody camera, plus a washer for the reverse camera. Other goodies include four-zone climate control and a head-up display.

The Land Cruiser GR-S will have its own bumpers and grille, plus 18-inch alloys and CF-style trim for the cabin, the reports add. The internal docs show that the Land Cruiser will come with 3.3L turbodiesel and 3.5T petrol V6 engines. The oil burner is quoted with 302 hp/700 Nm (40 hp and 50 Nm more than before) while the turbo petrol gets 409 hp/650 Nm. Not long more now.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition