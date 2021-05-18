In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 18 May 2021 10:58 am / 3 comments

Thailand is aiming to have electric vehicles (EV) account for 30% of its automotive production by 2030. This was outlined in the country’s EV roadmap that was unveiled last week, The Nation reports. Details of the plan were revealed by the country’s energy minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow following a meeting of the national electric vehicle policy committee.

The roadmap is made up of a three-phase development plan. Under Phase 1 of the programme, which will run from this year until 2022, the government will promote electric motorcycles and support the development of its infrastructure nationwide.

From 2023 to 2025, it will initiate Phase 2, where the EV industry will be developed to produce 225,000 cars and pick-up trucks, 360,000 motorcycles and 18,000 buses/trucks, including the production of batteries. As indicated by the report, this first milestone is designed to deliver cost advantages via economies of scale.

In Phase 3, which will run from 2026 to 2030, the country will adopt a “30/30 policy,” working towards a target of producing 725,000 EV cars and pick-ups plus 675,000 EV motorcycles by 2030, which would constitute 30% of all auto production. This will also include the domestic manufacture of batteries.

The last adheres to the original 30% EV intent proposed last year, scaling the percentage back down from an upscoped 50% mentioned last month when the country stated its intention to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. The report added that the EV policy committee will also set up financial and tax incentives, as well as safety standards, for EV and battery manufacturers.