19 May 2021

PLUS has announced the temporary closure of the Alor Setar Selatan toll plaza from today till June 1. This applies to both entry and exit points. According to the North South Highway operator, this is under orders from the police.

The reason behind the toll plaza closure is the declaration of enhanced movement control order (EMCO or PKPD) for 28 mukim in Kota Setar, Kedah. The EMCO for the area was called after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that as of May 16 (Sunday), there were 975 active cases in the district of Kota Setar, and six mukim are red zones. “KKM confirmed that Covid-19 has spread widely in the Kota Setar district in just eight days (May 8-16), with 799 positive cases detected,” he said. That’s an average of almost 100 cases a day there.

To get in and out of Kedah state capital Alor Setar, the Alor Setar Utara toll plaza is still open.