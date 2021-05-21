In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 May 2021 4:12 pm / 0 comments

Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has announced an extension of the validity of the Learners Driving License (LDL or Lesen Belajar Memandu) for nine months, starting from February 11 this year to November 11, 2021. This was announced via an official statement yesterday.

The reason that MoT, via the road transport department (JPJ), gave the validity extension is the movement control order (MCO) that started in January 13, which prohibited driving schools and e-Khidmat from operating. On February 11, the government allowed driving institutes to resume operations with SOPs in place.

Wee explained that LDL holders are eligible for the extension till November 11 just by making a copy of the LDL together with a payment of RM10, if the LDL has expired by not over two years, or if it expired during the MCO. The new dates printed will be the date of transaction, and the expiry will be November 11, 2021.

However, if the LDL expiry is over two years before January 13, the holder will not be able to take advantage of this MCO adjustment. He/she will have to make a new LDL application, and will have to retake the KPP 01, KPP 02 and KPP 03 exercises as well as relevant tests.

Single category LDL B2 holders meanwhile can renew the license for RM2 for three months, if the LDL still has two years validity.