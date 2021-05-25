In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2021 3:52 pm / 0 comments

Rolls-Royce has announced the appointment of Anders Warming as director of design. He will join the company from July 1.

The 48-year old joins R-R from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019. His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including head of design at MINI and exterior chief designer at BMW. Outside of BMW, Warming held various senior design positions in companies including Borgward and Volkswagen.

Warming originates from Copenhagen, Denmark. He graduated in Major Transport Design at the ArtCenter College of Design, Vevey, Switzerland and Pasadena, USA.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome a person with the depth of experience and creativity of Anders Warming to the Rolls-Royce family. As our director of design, he will have a key role in defining our future aesthetic direction and realising our clients’ dreams and aspirations,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Anders joins us as we move forward to full electrification of our brand, which will shape Rolls-Royce for decades to come. He will face the challenge of upholding the fundamental design principles of Sir Henry Royce himself, which have guided us for over 100 years. To become the director of design for Rolls-Royce is the most prestigious and challenging brief in the luxury industry. It offers unique opportunities for innovative creativity, imagination and exploration of new genres,” he added.

“It is a tremendous privilege and a humbling experience to be asked to take up this role. I am personally thrilled to be joining Rolls-Royce and am fully committed to the challenges presented by this great and historic brand as it moves into the future,” Warming said of his new role.