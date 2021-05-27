In Bikes, Local Bike News, SM Sport / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 May 2021 1:53 pm / 0 comments

For the value-for-money side of the Malaysian underbone motorcycle market, the 2021 SM Sport 110R gets graphics updates for the year. Pricing for the 110R is now RM4,018, a minimal change from the 2017 price of RM4,105, excluding road taxinsurance and registration with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

New colour options for the SM Sport 110R include red, black and blue, replacing the previous model colours of Bumblebee Yellow, Ocean Blue and Ruby Red. Other specifications remain unchanged, including the use of LED lighting for the turn signals and brake light, as well as the provision of LED DRLs.

Mechanically, the engine room in the 110R sees no change, with a single-cylinder air-cooled, Euro 3 compliant mill. Power output is claimed to be 6.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 7 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm mated to a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch.

Braking is done with a single 220 mm diameter disc in front, mounted to an machined alloy wheel carrying a tubeless 17-inch tyre, while a drum on the 17-inch wheel does the duties at the back. Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, adjustable for preload.

A four-litre fuel tank is located under the seat, along with a 10-litre storage compartment which also contains a USB charging port. Overall weight is claimed to be 105 kg and availability of the SM Sport 110R at authorised SM Sport dealers is immediate.