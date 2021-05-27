In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 27 May 2021 3:19 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has contributed a Triton to Insaf Malaysia, a non-profit organisation carrying out humanitarian efforts. The 4×4 pick-up truck will be used in several of the NGO’s programmes, especially to help transport food and provisions to victims of poverty and natural disasters.

Insaf runs a food bank, and hands out lunch boxes and rice bags to orphanages and welfare homes. The NGO also has a ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative where food is distributed to senior citizens who have been abandoned or who live alone. The organisation also builds shelter homes for those who have been affected by natural disasters.

“Our CSR vision for this year is ‘Inspiring Lives Today for a Greater Future’. While our missions are to implement CSR activities that provides aid to support underprivileged children, and to collaborate with NGOs in promoting a sustainable economy, society and environment,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, MMM’s CEO.

“So when we found out that Insaf Malaysia’s humanitarian efforts is constantly striving for voluntarily action, we want to support their work by contributing a Triton pick-up truck in hopes that the NGO can go beyond the distance and to help more underprivileged families,” he added.

“We have been witnessing a dangerous trend from the number of people suffering from malnutrition and food insecurity especially during this pandemic. Hunger is on the rise in Malaysia as we’ve seen lot of breadwinners lose their source of income which leads to the inability to put food on the table,” said president and founder of Insaf Malaysia, Ishak Bin Abdul Kadir, at the handover ceremony.

“We are doing all that we can to make sure children or families don’t go to bed hungry hence we are so glad to have companies like Mitsubishi Motors reach out to us to offer help. The contribution of the Triton pick-up truck is timely, practical and very much appreciated,” he added.