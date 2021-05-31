In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 May 2021 12:41 pm / 0 comments

As red as the robes of a Catholic cardinal, the 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso sports bike joins the Varese motorcycle maker’s Rosso lineup. Alongside the MV Agusta Brutale, Dragster and Turismo Veloce in Rosso form, the F3 Rosso has now reached its 10th anniversary, having first been released in 2011.

Sharing the same Euro 5 compliant inline three-cylinder power plant as its siblings, the F3 Rosso gets 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 10,100 rpm from 798 cc. Fuelling uses an Elder Nemo 2.1 ECU, controlling MV Agusta’s MVICS 2.1 ignition system with six injectors, fed through 50 mm throttle bodies with Mikuni ride-by-wire throttle.

The F3 Rosso’s electronics suite includes torque control with four maps and eight level traction control. An electronic up-and-down quickshifter is fitted to the six-speed gearbox with chain final drive.

For suspension, the front of the F3 Rosso uses 43 mm diameter Marzocchi upside-down forks, adjustable for compression, rebound and preload, with 125 mm of travel. At the back, a Progressive Sachs monoshock, full-adjustable, gives 130 mm of wheel travel.

Braking is done by Brembo, with four-piston, radial-mount monobloc callipers clamping 320 mm steel brake discs while the rear wheel is stopped with a Brembo two-piston calliper. Standard fitment is Continental MK100 cornering ABS, with rear wheel lift mitigation.

Inside the cockpit is a full-colour TFT-LCD 5.5-inch display, and controls include launch control, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, MV Ride App for navigation, engine control, riding aids setup and Mobisat tracking (Europe only). The F3 Rosso tips the scales at 173 kg dry, with 16.5-litres of fuel contained in the tank and set height is set at 830 mm.