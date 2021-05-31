In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 May 2021 6:21 pm / 0 comments

Coming in new colours for the 2021/2022 season is the 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 scooter, priced at RM8,998. The new colour options for the NMax 155 are Power Grey and Icon Grey and pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

Motive power stays the same for the NMax 155, with 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm from the single-cylinder, SOHC, 155 cc VVA engine. As is customary for scooters in this class, power gets to the ground via a CVT gearbox and belt final drive.

For the current generation NMax, LED lighting is now standard throughout, with the headlight assembly containing four low LED beams and twin high beams. However, turn signals still use standard bulbs while the tail light is a four-strip LED unit.

The instrument panel in the NMax 155 uses a monochrome LCD that displays all the necessary information, and standard fitment is smart key operation, a USB charging port and idle start-stop. Under the seat, there is a 23.3-litre storage compartment while 7.1-litres of fuel – up from the previous generation NMax’ 6.6-litres – is stored in the tank.

Suspension on the NMax 155 uses telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end, adjustable for preload. Braking is done with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, clamping identically sized 230 mm diameter discs with no ABS for the Malaysia market.

ABS for the Nmax 155 is standard equipment in Thailand and Europe, while in Indonesia, it is available as a model variant. Availability of the 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers is immediate.