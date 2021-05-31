In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 31 May 2021 4:38 pm / 0 comments

If for some reason you’re not a fan of the internal combustion engine, this restomodded 964 Porsche 911 might tickle your fancy. Say hello to Evarrati’s fully electric supercar, a reworked 1991 Porsche 911.

As with many restomodded 911s, the accident-free donor vehicle was stripped down to its bare monocoque chassis, and all the bodywork, powertrain and interior components were removed. Everrati’s team of engineers then water-blasted the sheet metal down to the zinc coating to inspect and treat the shell for rust prevention, if required.

Then, the monocoque is seam-welded, strengthened and refabricated to “better-than-new standards,” the company claims. To mitigate the weight gain from using an electric powertrain, Everrati used a lot of carbon-fibre for the exterior panels. The bonnet, doors, massive ducktail rear wing, and roof are made from the lightweight composite, but customers who want a sunroof can opt for the good old steel roof.

For the cabin, Everrati will reuse the original seats, but upgraded with better padding and brand new, custom upholstery. There’s four-way power adjustability plus manual recline and tilt functions as well. Optional carbon RS seats can be had, finished in either leather, Alcantara, or other materials in any colour of your choice.

Other modern fittings include custom heating and air conditioning system, a touchscreen Porsche Classic Communications Management system with GPS navigation, DAB+, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay. The original gauges can be retained should customers demand it, otherwise they would be replaced with Porsche-inspired EV gauges.

Now, Everrati did not explicitly detail the electric propulsion system, but we do know that it has around 500 bhp (507 PS) and 500 Nm of torque. That’s nearly double the power of the donor car, Everrati said, allowing the rear-wheel drive electric sports car to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in under four seconds.

A sizably generous 53 kWh battery pack is installed between the axles, providing approximately 240 km of range on a single charge. It supports DC fast charging, though it’s unclear what the maximum charging rate the system can pull. A 10% to 100% charge can be achieved in under an hour, at the cost of £8.21 (RM48).

While the powertrain is completely new, the 964’s original aluminium rear trailing suspension arms are retained (albeit refurbished to new), with uprated bushes and drop-links. Customers can choose between the standard suspension, which is a fully adjustable motorsport-grade coilover system, or the optional adaptive dampers by Tractive with fully programmable and customisable five-driver-mode set-up. This is selectable via a touchscreen in the cabin.

Like all electric cars, this 964 features regenerative braking, but with adjustable levels of intensity, allowing for one-pedal driving. The brakes are fully renewed Brembo Porsche calipers with drilled and vented rotors all around, though larger ones are available as option. This can be paired with a range of 17- and 18-inch wheels.

The company will continue developing this ‘Signature’ widebody restomod over the next few months, after which it will begin taking orders for interested parties. Prices for each commission start from £250,000 (RM1.46 million).

Prior to this 911 project, Everrati created the electrified Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda and other bespoke Porsche 911 commissions. The company – headed by Justin Lunny and Nick Williams – designs, develops and builds its cars from a bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.