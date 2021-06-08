In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 June 2021 10:59 am / 5 comments

Chevrolet previously confirmed that the latest C8 Corvette will be offered in right-hand drive form, and the first units have now arrived in Japan. The country recently celebrated the launch of the eighth-generation, mid-engine sports car with a preview event held at the Fuji Speedway race track, although the current pandemic saw a limited number of attendees.

This is the first time that Chevrolet has introduced a factory RHD variant of the Corvette, in a move that is similar to what Ford did with the sixth-generation Mustang. It’s been a relatively long wait for the RHD cars to arrive, as the C8 made its global debut back in July 2019.

Previous reports within Japan indicated that there was a lot of interest in the Corvette prior to its launch, with the initial allocation of 300 units being sold out almost immediately after it was announced early last year. While Japan might be the first market to welcome the Corvette in RHD form, Australia and the United Kingdom will also welcome the model in due time.

Customers in Japan will have two coupe variants – 2LT and 3LT – to choose from, with the former being priced at 11.8 million yen (RM444,445) including consumption tax, while the latter goes for 14 million yen (RM527,342). There’s also a sole Convertible variant offered, which retails at 15.5 million yen (RM583,843).

Apart from differing equipment lists and the fitment of a retractable hardtop, all variants share the same LT2 6.2 litre naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that drives the rear wheels. The mill is rated at 502 PS (495 hp) at 6,450 rpm and 637 Nm of torque at 5,150 rpm.

The entire line-up also gets Magnetic Ride Control dampers as standard, along with the Z51 Performance Package that includes beefier Brembo brakes, a performance exhaust, an enhanced cooling system, a unique rear axle ratio, front brake cooling inlets, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.