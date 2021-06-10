In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 June 2021 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Following the release of the MV Agusta Rush 1000, the Italian motorcycle maker has taken the covers off the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR. As opposed to the “dressed up” Rush 1000 with it’s rear-wheel cover and dystopian styling, the Brutale 1000 RR presents a classic super naked sports look.

Similar to the Rush 1000, the Brutale 1000 RR boasts of an identical power output, 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Motive power comes from a 998 cc inline-four cylinder with DOHC and 16-valves, with both liquid-and oil-cooling.

A six-speed gearbox with up-and-down quick shifter and rear wheel torque limiter is activated by a Brembo radial clutch pump. Riding aids include four-level torque control and eight-level traction control, along with wheelie control, going through an Eldor ECU.

The Brutale 1000 RR uses Ohlins Nix EC electronically controlled suspension in front with fork preload manually adjusted. At the back, an electronically controlled fully-adjustable Ohlin TTX EC monoshock props up the rear end and the suspension system is complemented with an Ohlins EC steering damper with both electronic and manual adjustment.

Brembo Stylema four-piston radial-mounted callipers grab 320 mm floating steel discs while the rear wheel is stopped with a Brembo two-piston calliper clamping a 260 mm steel brake disc. A full-colour 5.5-inch TFT-LCD screen is found in the cockpit, displaying all the necessary information and provide Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.