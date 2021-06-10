In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 June 2021 1:55 pm / 0 comments

Chevrolet has updated the Corvette Stingray for the 2022 model year, which includes the addition of a new IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package. Only 1,000 customers will be able to purchase the limited-edition add-on, and it will be offered in the United States at a starting price of USD6,595 (RM27,148).

The package draws inspiration from Corvette Racing’s C8.R No. 3 and No. 4 race cars that helped secure the manufacturers, drivers and team titles in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) racing series in 2020.

All units of the Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition are based on the 3LT trim with the Z51 Performance Package, and can be had as a coupe or convertible. The exterior livery options match those on the race cars: Accelerate Yellow No.3 editions get grey graphics and Hypersonic Grey No.4 editions feature yellow accents.

Additional changes include a high-wing spoiler and side mirrors in Carbon Flash, yellow brake calipers, black side rocker panels and splash guards. The black Trident wheels also sport the racing team’s “Jake” skull logo on the centre caps, along with black lug nuts.

The interior matches the exterior theme by having either a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Grey cabin, paired with standard GT2 seats (Competition Sport seats are optional), yellow seat belts and a C8.R special edition numbered plaque. The package also includes a custom-fitted indoor car cover in the appearance of the No. 3 or No.4 race car.

As for the regular Corvette Stingray range, the line-up gets three new exterior colours, including Hypersonic Grey, Caffeine and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. There’s also a new low-profile rear spoiler and the Z51 design front splitter available for non-Z51 models.

Meanwhile, the LT2 6.2 litre naturally-aspirated V8 receives an upgraded direct injection fuel system, improved engine calibration and an enhanced Active Fuel Management system, which allows the engine to deactivate cylinders over a broader range of rpms and in lower gears to conserve fuel.

The outputs remain the same as before, as the LT2 serves up 490 hp (497 PS) and 630 Nm of torque, or 495 hp (502 PS) and 637 Nm with the optional NPP sport exhaust system. The latter is standard on Z51-equipped models, and with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels, allows for a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of 2.9 seconds.