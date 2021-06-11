In Alpina, BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 11 June 2021 10:58 am / 0 comments

Well, that was quick. No sooner had BMW revealed the facelifted G01 BMW X3 and G02 BMW X4 than Alpina announced its own version of the two SUVs – the XD3 and XD4. As you’d expect from this left-field Bavarian tuner, these cars are no clones of the X3 and X4 M, instead forging their own path to performance.

Power comes from a 3.0 litre diesel straight-six with no less than four turbochargers, now making 394 PS from 4,000 to 5,000 rpm and a whopping 800 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm – 6 PS and 30 Nm more than before.

So equipped, both cars are capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 267 km/h (268 km/h for the XD4). An eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive continue to come as standard.

To deliver a sportier driving experience, Alpina has retuned the standard-fit adaptive dampers and added stiffer lowering springs. For 2021, the steering has been tweaked to be more sensitive and precise and is claimed to offer a more intuitive response in everyday driving. A rear limited-slip differential continues to be fitted but with the addition of Performance Control, which brakes each individual wheel to reduce understeer.

The XD3 and XD4 benefit from the styling upgrades introduced on the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), including the larger conjoined double kidney grille, revised headlight graphics, a redesigned front and rear bumpers and, on the X3, new 3D “pincer” taillights.

Alpina has grafted its own front air dam, rear diffuser and quad round tailpipes, as well as its signature multi-spoke alloy wheels in a 20-inch diameter, wrapped in 255/45ZR20 tyres at the front and 285/40ZR20 rubber at the rear. Inside, the company offers its own piping, stitching, embroidery, punching and embossing for the leather upholstery, customisable to the owner’s preferences.