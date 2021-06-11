In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 June 2021 12:23 pm / 0 comments

Ferrari has announced the appointment of Benedetto Vigna as its new CEO from September 1, replacing Louis Camilleri who retired last December. Vigna is currently serving as the president of STMicroelectronics’ Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group as well as a member of the ST Group’s executive committee.

“We’re delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new Ferrari CEO. His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead,” commented John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari.

Aside from experience in technology companies, Vigna also graduated cum laude with a degree in subnuclear physics from the University of Pisa, Italy. The Italian national also worked on three-axis gyroscopes that allowed phone screens to switch from landscape to portrait mode, and this technology is also used for safety systems in cars.

In his new role, Ferrari says Vigna’s priority will be to ensure that the company “continues to build on its leadership position as the creator of the world’s most beautiful and technically advanced cars.”

“It’s a special honour to be joining Ferrari as its CEO and I do so with an equal sense of excitement and responsibility. Excitement at the great opportunities that are there to be captured. And with a profound sense of responsibility towards the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of the men and women of Ferrari, to all the company’s stakeholders and to everyone around the world for whom Ferrari is such a unique passion,” said Vigna.