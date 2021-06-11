If you want the ultimate status symbol for when you’ve really made it in life, you simply can’t go wrong with a Rolls-Royce. The second-generation Ghost that was launched in Malaysia earlier this year is a great place to start, and it’s available here in two versions.
The standard-wheelbase model is priced from RM1.45 million, while the extended-wheelbase model starts from RM1.65 million. These are base prices before taxes and options, and included in the sum is a four-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with the option for an additional two-, three- or five-year ownership packages.
Built on a new bespoke platform, the Ghost packs the automaker’s longstanding 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that’s taken from the Phantom. It serves up 571 PS and 850 Nm of torque, and is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This 5.7 metre-long car will do the century sprint in 4.8 seconds.
The Ghost continues to utilise a version of BMW’s iDrive system with twin instrument and infotainment screens, featuring all the latest technologies, including a WiFi hotspot, a 360-degree camera system, a 7×3 head-up display and parking assist. There’s nearly 100 kg of acoustic insulation fitted all around the car, and it rolls in with an 18-channel, 18-speaker, 1,300-watt audiophile-grade sound system as standard.
Comments
When the vehicle itself is more than your total net worth including your entire life savings, EPF and assets.
Well bro, i guessed it’s just a matter of doin smart investments even during musim PKP.
Like myself i’ve tripled over my networth since Mac 2020, putted tens of millions into Glove, pharma and ecommerce stocks & riding Bitcoin superboom. My guru Mr. Buffett advice Turning adversity into opportunities… But well the downside of this Rolls-Royce Ghost which also parked on my porch, it is more minimalistic, less ostentatious. Much to my likings
Pictures are for those who cannot afford it
It’s meant for the ultra (or is it hyper?) rich, dude.
More than rm3 million after tax, huhu
Hmmm..front end looks like an oversized and tarted up Skoda…….