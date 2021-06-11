In Cars, Rolls-Royce, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 11 June 2021 10:17 am / 6 comments

If you want the ultimate status symbol for when you’ve really made it in life, you simply can’t go wrong with a Rolls-Royce. The second-generation Ghost that was launched in Malaysia earlier this year is a great place to start, and it’s available here in two versions.

The standard-wheelbase model is priced from RM1.45 million, while the extended-wheelbase model starts from RM1.65 million. These are base prices before taxes and options, and included in the sum is a four-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with the option for an additional two-, three- or five-year ownership packages.

Built on a new bespoke platform, the Ghost packs the automaker’s longstanding 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that’s taken from the Phantom. It serves up 571 PS and 850 Nm of torque, and is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This 5.7 metre-long car will do the century sprint in 4.8 seconds.

The Ghost continues to utilise a version of BMW’s iDrive system with twin instrument and infotainment screens, featuring all the latest technologies, including a WiFi hotspot, a 360-degree camera system, a 7×3 head-up display and parking assist. There’s nearly 100 kg of acoustic insulation fitted all around the car, and it rolls in with an 18-channel, 18-speaker, 1,300-watt audiophile-grade sound system as standard.