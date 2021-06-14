In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 June 2021 3:18 pm / 0 comments

While major sports events around the world have been operating without a live audience or with limited capacity since the Cover-19 pandemic, it appears Dorna, organisers of MotoGP, think the situation will change. This will happen at the upcoming Austrian rounds of the 2021 MotoGP this August.

On the racing schedule is the Styrian Grand Prix on August 9 and the Austrian Gran Prix on August 15, which will be open to spectators. However, this is on condition that spectators intending to attend the events at Red Bull Ring – Spielberg are vaccinated and test free of or recovered from Covid-19.

Beginning with the Catalunya race on June 6, MotoGP has been allowing spectators. While spectators will be allowed into the stands, the MotoGP paddock will still be under restricted access, preserving the Cover-19 free bubble with preventive measures such as virus testing and wearing of face masks enforced.