In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 June 2021 11:30 am / 0 comments

Coming to Malaysia in the near future, likely next year, is the 2022 CFMoto 800MT adventure touring motorcycle range. Born out of a technical and manufacturing partnership between Austrian motorcycle maker KTM and China manufacturer CFMoto, the 800MT has three variants across a two model range, the 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring.

In the engine room is a KTM designed Euro 5 compliant 799 cc parallel-twin, twin-spark, liquid-cooled with eight-valves and DOHC, fed by EFI with ride-by-wire throttle. Power is claimed to be 95 hp at 9,000 rpm with torque rated at 77 Nm at 7,500 rpm, numbers identical to the KTM 790 Adventure.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch, with chain final drive. For the interested, the engine is built in CFMoto’s China facility under license, and is based on the previous generation KTM 790 two-cylinder mill that was superseded by the 890 engine.

Differences between the 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring include wheel type, the Sport rolling on alloy wheels while the Touring gets spoked wheels. Wheel sizing is 19-inch front and 17-inch, indicating the 800MT is biased more to the touring rather than the adventure side of things.

Braking is done by J Juan, with four-piston radial-mount callipers grabbing twin 320 mm steel brake discs. Cornering ABS is standard equipment as is cruise control and while no mention was made about riding aids, we assume traction control and ride modes is included in the electronics suite.

The 800MT Touring also comes with an up-and-down quick shifter, type pressure monitoring system, steering damper, hand guards, heated grips and heated seat, features omitted from the 800MT Sport. Also standard for the Touring is an engine sump guard and centre stand, with the 800MT Touring having a model variant with keyless start.

Seat height is set at 825 mm across the 800MT range and weight is claimed to be below 231 kg, with fuel carried in a 19-litre tank. Inside the cockpit is a 7-inch TFT-LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and navigation function.

For Malaysia, competition in this market segment includes the Benelli TRK802 and the Yamaha Tracer 900 while rivals from the continent include the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW Motorrad F850GS and the Ducati Multistrada 950 along with KTM’s own Adventure 790/890. With regards to pricing, paultan.org was informed that efforts are being made to bring the CFMoto 800MT in at “around RM50,000, maybe a little lower.”