In Brabus, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 June 2021 10:03 am / 0 comments

Brabus has rolled out a fair share of modified G Wagons over the course of its existence, including a few that are based on the latest W463 generation Geländewagen. It most recently introduced the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, a special 25-unit beast based on the G 63. Each unit is priced at 571,270 euros, equivalent to RM2.8 million.

Powering the Rocket is the same AMG-built V8 engine, but uprated from 4.0 litres to 4.5 litres. The twin-turbo mill generates an astonishing 900 PS and a peak torque of 1,250 Nm, propelling the 2,560-kg monster from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. That’s some supercar pace right there, with top speed electronically limited to 280 km/h, mainly to protect the tyres.

What Brabus has done to the engine is bore out the cylinders to 84 mm and installed new, larger forged pistons. There’s also a brand new precision-balanced billet crankshaft and forged high-performance connecting rods that increases the stroke to exactly 100 mm. Then, two huge Brabus turbochargers with reinforced axial bearings help generate a boost pressure of 1.4 bar.

A new ram-air intake (with LED lights!) has been developed for this car, and it is integrated into the carbon-fibre radiator grille. Also upgraded are the high-pressure fuel pumps, and finishing off the enhancement is the Brabus engine cover made from red carbon-fibre. The tuning firm recommends Motul engine oil for the Rocket, by the way.

Elsewhere, you’ll find larger 76 mm downpipes that are linked to an all-new stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system with active valve flaps. As with Brabus-made G Wagons, the exhaust pipes exit from each side, and they are finished with integrated LED lights, just for kicks. Oh, there is a Light Carpet function that’s built into the underside of the running boards, too.

Styling-wise, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is anything but understated. It’s equipped with the company’s Widestar wide body kit and accented with a bevy of carbon-fibre components. The car is 100 mm wider than the standard G 63, and it sits on custom made 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition forged wheels.

The wheels are staggered – the front uses size 10J units wrapped with 295/30ZR24 road tyres, while the rear gets wider 12J wheels with 355/25ZR24 rubbers. A choice of Continental, Pirelli or Yokohama tyres can be had. Also on is the brabus RideControl aluminium coilover suspension, allowing the super wagon to be lowered by up to 45 mm. The damping can be adjusted with the standard Drive Select switch.

Customers can choose to personalise their Rockets however they see fit, and they can also opt for the special Stealth Grey paint seen here. For the money Brabus is asking for the Rocket, you’re also allowed to customise the interior – the exquisite quilted leather can be used on the seats, trim elements and footwells. Contrast finishers are available, as well as LED ambient lighting for the air vents.

The model shown here comes with aluminium foot pedals and door lock pins, stainless-steel scuff plates with backlit Brabus logo, new speedometer scale that caps out at 300 km/h, twin bucket rear seats with heating and ventilation functions, a bespoke Brabus centre console with retractable tables, plus a 4.3-inch Brabus Touch Control Panel embedded at the top. In standby mode, it functions as a clock, but the Touch Panel can be used to access the car’s COMAND system and reading lights.

Last but not least, there are two cubby holes that can keep beverages cool or warm, and this is complemented with a special refrigerated compartment that is accessible from both the rear seats.

Again, every Brabus 900 Rocket Edition can be individually customised to every detail, and only 25 units will be made. Brabus said the first 10 vehicles will be delivered by the end of this year, while the remaining 15 will be shipped to customers before the end of 2022. So, what do you think of this super Geländewagen?

