In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 June 2021

Updated for the European market, the 2022 Honda Monkey mini-bike now comes with a five-speed gearbox and Euro 5 compliant engine. Also new is a larger gearbox – to accommodate the extra cog – with minor changes to the suspension, new colour scheme and other small improvements.

Still powered by a 124 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine fed by PGM-Fi taken from the Honda Grom, the 2022 Monkey gets 9.25 hp at 6,750 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This is slightly down from the 2019 Honda Moneky’s power numbers of 9.6 hp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The inlet duct has been redesigned for smoother airflow and a revised catalytic convertor ensures compliance to the Euro 5 emissions standard. For the new five-speed gearbox, spacing between the gear ratios is increased, giving a better spread between the gears and increasing cruising comfort to a listed top speed of 91 km/h.

Mechanically unchanged in the chassis department, the updated Monkey comes with two-stage springs and revised rubber dampers in the rear shock absorbers for better ride comfort. The front end uses upside-down forks with 100 mm of travel and the 2022 Monkey weighs 104 kg, with a 775 mm tall seat.

Braking is done with a single 220 mm diameter front disc with a 190 mm disc at the rear and ABS is standard equipment. The Monkey rolls on 12-inch tyres, fitted with 120/80 and 1130/80 rubber and 5.6-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

For 2022, the Monkey has a tubular steel carrier available as an option, and three colour options – the new colour scheme of Pearl Glittering Blue, Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red. For Malaysia, the 2019 Honda Monkey 125 retailed at RM13,999.