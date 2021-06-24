In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 June 2021 2:15 pm / 2 comments

With the rescheduling of the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas and cancellation of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, the 2021 MotoGP calendar has been revised. The rescheduling of the US round of MotoGP to 1st to the 3rd of October means the OR Grand Prix of Thailand at Buriram, Thailand, will be pushed to the 15th to the 17th of October.

The Australian and Malaysian MotoGP rounds on the weekends of 24th and 31st October remain on the calendar as of publication date. However, it remains to be seen if current pandemic conditions in both Australia and Malaysia will permit the races to run as scheduled.

There are 11 races left on this years MotoGP racing calendar with the next round taking place at TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands on 25th to 27th June. The 2021 MotoGP Rider’s Championship is currently lead by Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha with 131 points, followed by Johann Marco of Pramac Racing with 109 points and Jack Miller of Ducati Lenovo Team with 100 points.