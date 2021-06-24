In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 June 2021 10:17 am / 0 comments

Meet the most powerful Ford Mustang in the UK – the Clive Sutton CS850GT. The car was created specifically because customers were frustrated that Ford did not manufacture a right-hand drive Shelby GT500 for the UK market, but at least they now have this. Each unit is priced at £115,000 (RM669k) before options.

Powering the car is the GT’s 5.0 litre Coyote V8 petrol engine that’s supercharged to make 859 PS and 902 Nm of torque. That is almost double what the regular GT makes (460 PS), thanks to the Whipple supercharger, intercooler and a quad active XForce exhaust system. A short-shifting six-speed manual transmission is standard.

To keep the massive power gains in check, the car’s suspension and chassis have been extensively upgraded and now includes bigger front and rear anti-roll bars, stiffer bracing, plus new subframe components. There’s also uprated DBA brakes and Hawk pads for stronger stopping power, and the car now rides on custom 20-inch wheels supplied by Vossen.

On the design side, the CS850GT gets a completely reworked front fascia that clearly prioritises cooling performance. It gets new bumper lip, carbon-fibre side rockers, and carbon-fibre rear valance that houses the quad exhausts. There’s also new colour-adjustable tri-bar headlights, plus side and rear LED lights. A carbon-fibre wing can be added for those who want maximum performance at the track.

Inside, there’s a Sutton red billet starter button fitted onto the new carbon-fibre dash, and it is positioned behind the squared bottom of the Sutton performance steering wheel. Customers can choose to customise interior fittings with their choice of colours, which will then be combined with Alcantara and leather.

Company founder Clive Sutton said: “Our customers demand the highest level of performance, handing and quality and I’m confident that the new CS850GT will exceed their expectations in every area. Our bespoke Mustang creation tops even the most powerful stock offering in the US, including the Shelby GT500, guaranteeing owners exclusivity and unparalleled Mustang enjoyment.”