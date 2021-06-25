In Cars, Hennessey, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 June 2021 1:35 pm / 0 comments

Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has announced that the Mammoth 1000 TRX hypertruck, dubbed the world’s fastest and most powerful pick-up truck, has entered production. Only 200 units will be built, but Hennessey said it has already received over 100 orders to date. Each unit is priced from US$150,000 (RM624k).

The Mammoth 1000 TRX is based on the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, which in itself offers 702 hp from a 6.2 litre supercharged V8 Hemi engine. That’s enough to send it rocketing from standstill to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 4.5 seconds, and the pick-up truck even comes with a launch control function. But with Hennessey, there’s always room for more performance.

Upgrades made to the stock TRX include a beefier high-flow supercharger system with heavy duty belt, uprated pulleys and crank damper pin assembly, new thermostat, high-flow fuel injectors and filtration system, new spark plugs, custom-mapped ECU and TCU, plus high performance gaskets and fluids.

All in, the V8 Hemi engine now produces a whopping 1,012 hp at 6,500 rpm and 1,314 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. This hypertruck, as Hennessey calls it, will do the 0-60 mph dash at a blistering pace of 3.2 seconds, while completing the quarter mile sprint in 11.4 seconds and at 120 mph (193 km/h). Each modified pick-up will be road tested and dyno-validated. The price for this standalone upgrade pack costs US$32,500 (RM135k), and included is a two-year or 24,000 mile warranty.

For the exterior kit, customers get two options – Off-Road Stage 1 and Off-Road Stage 2. The first nets you custom-made front bumper with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels with 35-inch off-road tyres, front levelling kit, and the customary Hennessey and Mammoth exterior badges. This kit costs US$14,950 (RM62k) plus installation, and comes with a three-year or 36,000 mile warranty coverage.

The Stage 2 kit gets all of the above, but adds bigger 37-inch rubbers and electronic side steps that fold in and out. This is a US$19,950 (RM83k) option, plus installation costs. All models get Hennessey embroidered head restraints and serial number plaques as standard.

Company founder and CEO, John Hennessey said: “The new Mammoth 1000 TRX is the most powerful pick-up truck that Hennessey Performance has ever offered. The Ram TRX already boasts the highest horsepower of any vehicle manufacturer’s pick-up, so our performance, styling and off-road enhancements make this the most formidable new truck you can buy. We’ve already sold more than 100 trucks, with each answering one big question – why have a 1,000-horsepower pickup truck? Because we can!”