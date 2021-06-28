In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 June 2021 9:39 am / 2 comments

Well on his way to his first MotoGP World Championship is Yamaha Monster Energy Racing’s Fabio Quartararo, with a win at the Dutch TT in Assen, Netherlands. Starting second on the grid, behind team mate Maverick Vinales, Quartraro shot past Vinales when the lights went out, taking the lead and not letting anyone else close, grabbing his fourth win this season from nine races, five of them starting from pole position.

Surprise early challenger was Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda Idemitsu on the Honda RCV213-V, who started on the second row of the grid in fourth. Despite showing strongly in the first half of the race, holding off Vinales but eventually settling for a ninth place finish.

The battle for second saw several riders coming to the fore, with Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing on a Ducati Desmosedici, Miguel Oliveira on the Red Bull Factory KTM Racing GP16 Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team all getting a glimpse. However, third place was clinched by Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar, riding the GSX-RR in a very clinical and precise race, choosing his overtaking moments carefully.

Meanwhile, Petronas Sepang Racing Team was seen to be struggling for results this year with Franco Morbidelli only managing a best finish of third in Spain and fourth in Portugal thus far. Team mate Valentino Rossi, having moved over from the Yamaha factory team, has yet to make an impact in the 2021 MotoGP season, breaking into tenth place only once and with three Did Not Finish (DNF) results in the season, crashing out of the Dutch TT last weekend.

Addressing rumours in the paddock during the post race press conference, Vinales denied any speculation of a move to Aprilia mid-season, breaking his two year contract with Yamaha Racing. “This is not true, I am working with Yamaha, I will give my best as always,” said Vinales.

“What is clear is I want to take out my potential, here, I am not able to do it, so, I need to find a solution,” Vinales continued. Asked if he would still be a factory Yamaha rider next year, Vinales said, “I don’t know, life sometimes is difficult.”

Current MotoGP championship leader is Quartararo with 156 points, followed by Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing with 122 points and Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team with 109 points. MotoGP takes a five-week break for the summer, with racing resuming with the Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring, Austria on August 8.