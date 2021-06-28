In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 June 2021 5:02 pm / 0 comments

Barely 24 hours after issuing a denial during the Assen TT post-race press conference, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP announced the departure of Maverick Viñales from the factory team. The question now arises if Vinales will join Aprilia for the 2022 MotoGP season, as paddock rumours have been saying.

Vinales leaving the team barely a year into his two-year contract with Yamaha is at Vinales request. Vinales has raced for Yamaha for five season, garnering eight victories while donning Yamaha Racing Blue.

However, a last place finish in the German Grand Prix a week previous did little to encourage Vinales hopes in success with Yamaha, despite a second place win in Assen last weekend. Speaking to Simon Crafar after the Dutch GP, Massimo Rival, CEO of Aprilia, said “if Vinales is available, we’re interested.”