2 July 2021

Only minor changes for two model lineups in the 2022 BMW Motorrad catalogue, this time the G310GS and G310R, as well as the R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban GS. The “baby” BMW Motorrad with its single-cylinder engine comes with cosmetic updates as well for G310R.

Colour options for the G-series motorcycles includes Style Triple Black in Cosmic Black Uni 2, while the “40 Years GS” edition is dropped from the G lineup. The G310R now gets Style Passion in Kyanite Blue Metallic matched to red wheels and Polar White is no longer available, while the G310R in Cosmic Black comes with a new carrier and black lamp surround.

In BMW Motorrad’s R nineT “Heritage” series machines, both the R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban GS get offroad tyres as an optional item, with pricing for Europe being an extra 50 euro (RM246). The R nineT Urban GS gets a new colour option, Imperial Blue Metallic and the “40 Years GS” edition colour scheme is no longer available.

For Malaysia, the BMW Motorrad Heritage range has a range of four R nineT models. These include the R nineT at RM104,500, the R nineT Scrambler at RM89,500, the R nineT Pure at RM84,500 and the R nineT Urban G/S at RM89,500.

