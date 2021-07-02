In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 July 2021 11:25 am / 0 comments

The Italian phase “la dolce vita” translates to “the sweet life” and typically conjures up images of dapper outfits, sun-kissed Mediterranean vistas and Aperol cocktails. Fiat is channelling some of that energy into its 500X crossover by introducing the Yachting variant, which gives its occupants a bit of that open-air feel usually reserved for convertibles.

That’s because the Yachting is the first 500X to come with a full-length fabric sunroof reminiscent of the smaller 500C, although this time the rear windscreen doesn’t fold away. Still, it’s a neat addition and it makes us wonder why it has taken Fiat a full seven years to add it to the SUV. Hey, better late than never, right?

At launch, the Yachting is available as a Yacht Club Capri special edition, in partnership with the eponymous Italian yacht club. Limited to 500 units worldwide, the car is dressed in a gorgeous Blu Venezia paint job with white pinstripes, said to evoke a speedboat. It is also equipped with a blue sunroof, satin chrome mirror caps, machined 18-inch sea blue alloy wheels and the club’s badges on the sides and rear.

Inside, the Yacht Club Capri model gets white seats with blue embroidered 500 logos, a mahogany dashboard panel and gearknob and Yachting-badged aluminium side sill scuff plates. Even the key is finished in the same blue as the exterior of the car.

The collaboration has also spawned the 500C Yachting, also limited to 500 units and featuring the same livery, albeit with a more greenish “Blu Dipinto di Blu” colour scheme. A chrome grille, chrome mirror caps and two-tone alloys embellish the outside, while on the inside, you’ll find white Pelle Frau leather upholstery with blue 500 logos and a “seafaring” wood dashboard.

Both Yacht Club Capri versions of the 500X and 500C Yachting will be sold in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland, with each unit getting a numbered plaque bearing the country’s initials.

