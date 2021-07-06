In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 July 2021 10:20 am / 1 comment

Novitec has officially introduced the Ferrari F8 N-Largo, an extensively modified supercar model based on the F8 Tributo. Production is limited to just 15 units globally.

First things first, the design. Novitec worked with German designer Vittorio Strosek to develop the car’s widebody kit, which it says makes the front about 70 mm wider and the rear haunch 130 mm wider than the F8 Tributo. The factory bumpers have been replaced with bespoke units, whereas the carbon-fibre wing mirrors and side intakes are completely designed from scratch.

It sits on staggered 21-inch and 22-inch Novitec NF10 NL forged wheels that were jointly developed with Vossen, wrapped with 255/30 ZR21 (9.5J) and fat 335/25 ZR22 high-performance tyres. Special Novitec sport springs reduce the ride height by 35 mm, though an optional front lift system can be specified, raising the nose by 40 mm at the press of a button.

With the N-Largo, Novitec upgraded the turbos and installed two engine control modules (plug and play type) that introduce special mapping for ignition, injection and boost pressure control. There’s also a custom exhaust system made from either stainless steel or lightweight Inconel alloy, though they both feature actively controlled valves.

Now, all these increase output by 98 PS, bringing the total to 818 PS at 7,960 rpm and 903 Nm from as low as 3,100 rpm. In stock guise, the 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 engine makes 720 PS and 770 Nm of torque. It will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.6 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker) and would hit 200 km/h in just 7.4 seconds (0.4 seconds quicker). It’s also capable of going past 340 km/h, which is the stock car’s actual Vmax.

Again, only 15 units of this widebody F8 N-Largo will be made, and the car has already gone through extensive wind tunnel testing. Customers can further customise the paint colour, wheel options, exterior trims and cabin appointments to their personal preferences – the sky’s the limit here. So, what do you think?